France are not dependent on Kylian Mbappe – Adrien Rabiot

France are not dependent on Kylian Mbappe, insists midfielder Adrien Rabiot

Midfielder Adrien Rabiot insists France are not dependent on Kylian Mbappe for success at the World Cup.

Didier Deschamps’ defending champions face England in the quarter-finals on Saturday and in Mbappe they have the tournament’s leading scorer with five goals in four matches.

However, they also have the joint second-highest scorer in Olivier Giroud, with three, and Rabiot stressed they are not a one-man team.

“There is no dependency. It is our main weapon but we also have other players who can make a difference in other ways,” the Juventus midfielder said.

???????-?????? ???? ?? ????! ??? Les Bleus beat Poland 3-1 ?@_OlivierGiroud_ is our new all-time leading scorer, while @KMbappe got his 4th and 5th goals of this ????? ??? ? ??3-1?? #FRAPOL | #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/FfBI38unnk — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) December 4, 2022

“We count on him as on all the players in the group. Everyone needs to be in good health to face England.

“Kylian is impressive and from year to year he evolves and becomes even better. I don’t know where it will stop. We are lucky to have him in our team and not against us.”

As arguably the best player in the world currently, Mbappe’s every move is monitored and his non-appearance at training on Tuesday became a subject of discussion for 24 hours.

However, it is understood the Paris St Germain forward will rejoin the squad for a closed session on Wednesday night and team-mate Ibrahima Konate said it was not a issue for the rest of the squad.

“We haven’t really spoken about it at all. He was just resting yesterday,” said the Liverpool centre-back.

“It was a little recovery session, the day before we had a day off. I think he decided to stay indoors with the coach, there is nothing to worry about.”

Mbappe is likely to be up against Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker and Konate added: “Walker and Mbappe are two very great players.

“Walker is one of the best right-backs in the world, I can’t wait to see this battle.”

The chances of Konate’s Liverpool team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold facing Mbappe at the weekend are slim but he has been in touch ahead of the game.

“This rivalry has existed for a long time, at under-16s I played England and it was a different match,” Konate said.