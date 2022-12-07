Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Belgium’s Eden Hazard retires from international football

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

Hazard won 126 caps for his country.

Eden Hazard
Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard has announced his international retirement in the wake of Belgium’s group stage exit from the World Cup in Qatar.

The 31-year-old revealed the decision on his social media account less than a week after his side were eliminated following a goalless draw with Croatia.

Hazard, who made his Belgium debut as a 17-year-old in 2008, wrote: “A page turns today… thank you for your love.

Belgium v Morocco – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group F – Al Thumama Stadium
Eden Hazard’s Belgium were eliminated at the group stage in Qatar (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Thank you for your unparalleled support. Thank you for all this happiness shared since 2008. I have decided to put an end to my international career. The succession is ready. I will miss you”.

The Real Madrid winger earned 126 international caps, scoring 33 goals and captaining his country 56 times.

However, he played in a minor role during the World Cup campaign, coming on for the final three minutes in the match against the Croatians.

Hazard made 245 appearances for Chelsea between 2012 and 2019, helping the Stamford Bridge club to two Premier League titles and two Europa League wins.

UK & international sports
World Cup 2022
Sport

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News