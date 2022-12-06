Eddie Jones: The highs and lows of his rollercoaster England tenure

Eddie Jones led England to three Six Nations titles

Eddie Jones has been sacked as England head coach in response to a dismal autumn with the 2023 World Cup fast approaching.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the highs and lows of Jones’ seven years in charge.

Highs

England won the Grand Slam in 2016 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Grand Slam, 2016

Jones’ reign began with fireworks as he masterminded England’s first Grand Slam since 2023 and first Six Nations title for five years using the same players who had crashed to a group exit at the World Cup just months earlier.

Series whitewash of Australia, 2016

As part of a record-equalling 17-Test run, Australia were crushed 3-0 on a tour that saw Jones at his combative best. The Wallabies were World Cup runners-up having lost to New Zealand in the final just eight months previously.

World Cup semi-final, 2019

England delivered one of the finest performance in the nation’s rugby history by flattening New Zealand 19-7 in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup. Never has a 12-point victory been so emphatic.

Lows

England manager Eddie Jones after the 2019 Rugby World Cup final (David Davies/PA)

The wheels come off, 2018

Everything Jones initially touched turned to gold, but the cracks began appearing in the shape of a five-Test losing run – six if the defeat in the non-cap international against the Barbarians is included.

World Cup final, 2019

A week after scaling the heights by toppling champions New Zealand, England collapsed to a 32-12 defeat by South Africa in the final. From the start they looked incapable of putting a dent in an inspired Springboks team.

Six Nations fifth-placed finish, 2021