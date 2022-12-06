Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Don’t be sad Son and England cricketers celebrate – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

.

Tottenham’s Richarlison, left, and Son Heung-min during a training session
Tottenham’s Richarlison, left, and Son Heung-min during a training session

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 6.

Football

Richarlison consoled his Tottenham team-mate.

Jack Grealish and Declan Rice showed off their skills by the pool.

Croatia’s stars celebrated their progress.

Cricket

Ben Stokes, Joe Root and James Anderson celebrated a stunning England victory.

Motor racing

Valtteri Bottas celebrated Finnish independence.

Golf

Matt Fitzpatrick’s Christmas tree struggled to stand out among his other home decorations.

Athletics

Colin Jackson took a trip down memory lane.

Snooker

Gary Wilson got his wish.

MMA

Conor McGregor was in Amsterdam.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News