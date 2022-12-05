Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Oliver Bierhoff leaves position as Germany sporting director

UK & international sportsPublished:

The German Football Association paid tribute to Bierhoff’s ‘incredible service’.

Oliver Bierhoff
Oliver Bierhoff

Oliver Bierhoff has left his role as Germany’s sporting director with immediate effect in the wake of their early elimination from the World Cup in Qatar.

Bierhoff, who was also head of the German Football Association’s (DFB) academy, agreed to terminate his contract that had been set to run until 2024.

The 54-year-old joined the DFB following a stellar playing career in 2004 and held a managerial role until he assumed his current positions in 2018.

DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said in a statement: “Oliver Bierhoff has been of incredible service to the DFB.

“Even though we have fallen short of expectations on the pitch in recent tournaments, he has been behind big moments.

“His work will forever be intertwined with our World Cup triumph in Brazil. Even in turbulent times, he always followed his goals and visions and has helped shape the DFB in a sustainable manner.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News