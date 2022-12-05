Brazil turn on the style to beat South Korea and reach World Cup quarter-finals

Neymar, left, celebrates his penalty

Brazil turned on the style with a first-half blitz to sink shambolic South Korea 4-1 and cruise into the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar.

Vinicius Junior, Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta all found the net as the five-time champions exploited yawning gaps in their opponents’ defence to run riot.

As the favourites eased down after the break South Korea showed plenty of intent in attack and grabbed a deserved consolation goal in the 76th minute when Seung-ho Paik let fly from the edge of the box.

A scintillating first-half performance that will live long in the memory was kicked off in the seventh minute by the brilliant Vinicius who threaded a delicious effort through a swarm of South Korean defenders to grab the opener.

Neymar, back after missing the previous two games with an ankle injury, swept home a cheeky penalty in the 12th minute after Richarlison was rather harshly adjudged to have been fouled in the box.

His goal took Neymar to within one of matching Pele’s all-time record for their country and it was clear from their flamboyant celebrations that this Brazilian team boasts a team spirit to match the best of their predecessors.

Despite their ineptitude at the back, the South Koreans looked sharp when they went forward, and Hwang Hee-chan almost reduced the deficit when he hit a brilliant shot from 25 yards that Alisson Becker superbly tipped over the bar.

Richarlison scored a superb third goal for Brazil (Peter Byrne/PA)

Richarlison rounded off a brilliant team move in the 29th minute when he placed Brazil’s third past Kim Seung-gyu after an audacious, defence-splitting pass from centre-back Thiago Silva.

Brazil continued to surge forward and Paqueta made it four in the 36th minute with a superb side-foot volley after meeting Vinicius’ delicate lob into the box.

Paqueta, Raphinha and Richarlison all spurned golden opportunities in four minutes of first-half injury time as the South Koreans threatened to be swept aside.

But to their credit Paulo Bento’s side rallied after the break with Son Heung-min tearing into the box moments after the break where he was denied by Alisson with a good save.

The Liverpool stopper was forced into another fine save just past the hour mark after Hwang strode in from the right and hit a shot that was heading for the bottom corner.