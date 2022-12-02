I am over the moon – Bath striker Alex Fletcher returns home after brain surgery

Twerton Park

Bath striker Alex Fletcher has been discharged from hospital and returned home to continue his recovery from a severe head injury suffered last month.

Bath’s National League South fixture against Dulwich Hamlet on November 8 was abandoned after Fletcher collided with an advertising hoarding at Twerton Park in the fifth minute.

The 23-year-old was taken by ambulance to hospital and underwent emergency neurosurgery and had previously said he was on a “long road to recovery.”

In an update posted by the club on social media, Fletcher wrote: “I am over the moon to tell you that I have now been discharged from hospital and I am back at home with my fiance Ellie to continue my rehabilitation following my brain surgery just over three weeks ago.

“Whilst I know that it may take some time to get back out on to the pitch, I would like to take this opportunity to thank you all once again for your incredible care, love and support.