Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Rob Burrow to break new ground as he reads CBeebies Bedtime Story using computer

UK & international sportsPublished:

The former Leeds Rhinos scrum-half, 40, suffers from motor neurone disease and uses a computer to communicate.

Rob Burrow will read a CBeebies Bedtime Story on Saturday
Rob Burrow will read a CBeebies Bedtime Story on Saturday

Rob Burrow will break new ground at the weekend when he reads a CBeebies Bedtime Story using technology that allows him to speak.

The former Leeds Rhinos scrum-half, 40, suffers from motor neurone disease and uses a computer to communicate.

He will become the first person to read a story on the BBC’s children’s channel this way, with the eye-controlled technology being able to create Burrow’s Yorkshire accent.

The former rugby league player has motor neurone disease
The former rugby league player has motor neurone disease (BBC handout/PA)

Burrow will read ‘Tilda Tries Again’ by Tom Percival, a story about a girl who suddenly finds life challenging before discovering a new way to approach her problems, and the programme will air on Saturday night at 6.50pm.

Burrow said: “I used to love reading to my own children as part of their bedtime routine. I was so excited and honoured to be given the opportunity to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

“Reading and literacy are so important. It doesn’t matter what your disability is, reading is accessible to everyone. Anyone can enjoy reading and develop a love of books and bedtime stories, just like me and my family.”

Burrow joins England and Tottenham striker Harry Kane in appearing on the popular show, with Kane recently reading a story about a mouse finding its inner lion.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News