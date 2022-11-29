Today at the World Cup – Brazil and Portugal reach knockout phase

Brazil’s Casemiro and Thiago Silva celebrate after their side's 1-0 win over Switzerland

Casemiro ensured Brazil booked their place in the knockout phase with a game to spare and Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Portugal did the same.

But Cameroon, Serbia, South Korea and Ghana still have it all to do after a goal-packed day in Qatar.

Meanwhile, England boss Gareth Southgate vowed to look after Phil Foden as the clamour for his inclusion mounted, while Wales’ Gareth Bale was in bullish mood ahead of a must-win clash with Southgate’s men.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how the day unfolded.

Casemiro to the rescue

Tem que respeitar o Kaisermiro! ?? ? Lucas Figueiredo/CBF pic.twitter.com/kKPqNzLf6d — Time Brasil (@timebrasil) November 28, 2022

Casemiro came to Brazil’s rescue as they left it late to secure their passage to the World Cup knockout stage with a 1-0 Group G victory over Switzerland. The Swiss, who held the Brazilians to a 1-1 draw in Russia four years ago, looked set to repeat the feat until the Manchester United midfielder struck seven minutes from time to claim the points.

Injured team-mate Neymar later tweeted, “Casemiro has been the best midfielder in the world for a long time,” and it was a sentiment with which Brazil boss Tite had to agree.

He said: “As a habit, I always respect opinions and I usually don’t comment on opinions, but I will allow myself to do so today. I agree.”

Bruno at the double

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Bruno Fernandes embrace after the Group H win over Uruguay (Adam Davy/PA)

Fernandes scored both goals as Portugal booked their place in the knockout phase with a 2-0 Group H victory over Uruguay at Lusail Stadium.

It initially looked as though Cristiano Ronaldo had drawn level with Portugal’s record World Cup goalscorer Eusebio when he rose to try and head in Fernandes’ 54th-minute cross.

But replays showed that the Portugal captain, who has scored eight World Cup goals, did not get a touch on it and the goal was given to Fernandes, who added a late penalty.

Hard luck, Son

South Korea’s Son Heung-min was in tears after the 3-2 defeat by Ghana (Adam Davy/PA)

Ghana breathed fresh life into their World Cup campaign with a thrilling 3-2 Group H win against South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Qatar.

After Ghana raced into a 2-0 lead through Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus, Cho Gue-sung scored twice in three second-half minutes to haul South Korea level before Kudus’ winner fired Ghana to their first victory at the World Cup in a dozen years.

Tottenham’s Son Heung-min was left in tears on the final whistle, which was blown by English referee Anthony Taylor before his side could take a corner amid a late onslaught in a desperate search for an equaliser.

Cameroon comeback

Cameroon’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting makes it 3-3 against Serbia (Nick Potts/PA)

Cameroon fought back from two goals down to force a thrilling 3-3 draw with Group G rivals Serbia at the Al Janoub Stadium.

Serbia struck twice in added time before the interval through Strahinja Pavlovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to turn the game on its head after Jean-Charles Castelletto had given Cameroon the lead.

Serbia went 3-1 up when Aleksandar Mitrovic scored his first goal of the tournament early in the second period, but the Africans responded in spectacular fashion through substitute Vincent Aboubakar and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting to snatch a draw.

Lay off Foden

England boss Gareth Southgate wants to protect Phil Foden (Martin Rickett/PA)

England boss Gareth Southgate pleaded with England fans not to set up Phil Foden to fail on the eve of the Battle of Britain clash with Wales.

Speaking after days of speculation over the 22-year-old Manchester City star’s lack of action to date in Qatar, Southgate said: “We need to make sure we are not building Phil into a situation where actually if he steps on the pitch this is becoming really difficult for him because the level of expectation is beyond a young guy who is still establishing himself internationally, in a different environment from his club where you’re comfortable with all the players you play with, it’s really distinctive, you’re going home every night, you’re calm with everything else.

“This is still a unique environment. He is still a really young player and he’s doing brilliantly well and we love him to bits. We also have got to look after him a bit as well.”

Bale targets shock

Gareth Bale has insisted there is no reason Wales cannot pull off a shock and beat England in their final Group B fixture.

Having seen Japan, Saudi Arabia and Morocco already stun Germany, Argentina and Belgium, the Welsh talisman is targeting another surprise on Tuesday.

He said: “We know how difficult it will be. England are a very good team, They’re one of the favourites to win the tournament.

“We are under no illusions it will be hard, we’re going to give everything like we always do.”

Picture of the day

Cho Gue-sung scores South Korea’s second goal against Ghana (Adam Davy/PA)

Tweet of the day

BRASIL OLÊ OLÊ OLÊEEEEEEEEBRASIL OLÊ OLÊ OLÊEEEEEEEEBRASIL OLÊ OLÊ OLÊEEEEEEEEBRASIL OLÊ OLÊ OLÊEEEEEEEE ? Lucas Figueiredo/CBF pic.twitter.com/bdMDh1E82g — Time Brasil (@timebrasil) November 28, 2022

Who’s up next