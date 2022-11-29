On This Day in 2006: Andy Robinson leaves England role

Andy Robinson

England head coach Andy Robinson stood down after two years in charge, on this day in 2006.

Robinson lost 13 of his 22 games at the helm, including seven successive losses between February and November, with his inevitable fate sealed with a 25-14 defeat by an under-strength South Africa at Twickenham.

Robinson was assistant coach to Sir Clive Woodward when England were crowned world champions in 2003 and then succeeded him the following year.

Andy Robinson lost 13 of his 22 games in charge of England (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Robinson said in a statement: “It is my understanding that I had, and still have, the support of the England players and the England management team.

“However, in the last 48 hours, I have been advised by senior colleagues that those who have governance over me – the RFU management board – do not, and will not, continue to support me as England head coach.