The sporting weekend in pictures

Lionel Messi kept Argentina’s World Cup campaign alive with a goal in their 2-0 win over Mexico, while Germany avoided an early exit as they split the points 1-1 with Spain.

It was a euphoric Sunday for the Morocco supporters who witnessed their country’s 2-0 upset over Belgium in Group F, but Japan could not recreate the formula that resulted in an historic midweek 2-1 upset against Group E rivals Germany as they fell 1-0 to Costa Rica.

Back in England, action resumed in the FA and Continental Cups while Scotland celebrated European men’s curling gold.

And it was another disappointing weekend for Eddie Jones, whose England side are set to face an RFU review after their 27-13 defeat by South Africa.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best images from the weekend in sport.

Lionel Messi kept Argentina’s World Cup campaign alive with the first goal in their 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Spain stayed top of Group E but Germany kept their World Cup dream alive thanks to Niclas Fullkrug’s, left, late equaliser (Peter Byrne/PA)

Japan fans came out in full fancy dress to support their side, who lost 1-0 to Costa Rica on Sunday (Mike Egerton/PA)

There was euphoria for Morocco, who upset Belgium 2-0 to go second in Group F (Nick Potts/PA)

Scotland sealed their third consecutive European curling title, earning them gold medals – and a wheel of cheese (Mats Andersson/AP)

Felix Auger Aliassime, right, defeated Australia’s Alex de Minaur to clinch the first Davis Cup in Canadian history (Joan Monfort/AP)

Tottenham’s Chioma Ubogagu, right, battled for possession with Coventry’s Alanah Mann as her side went on to win their Continental Cup clash 5-1 (John Walton/PA)

England’s Jonny Hill after their 27-13 defeat by South Africa, which sparked an RFU review (Ben Whitley/PA)

Newport mascot Spytty the Dog held court ahead of their 2-1 FA Cup second-round loss to Derby (Simon Galloway/PA)