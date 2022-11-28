Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Scott celebrates jungle win, Alexander-Arnold scores – Monday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

We look at some of the best examples on social from November 28.

Jill Scott (left) and Trent Alexander-Arnold
Jill Scott (left) and Trent Alexander-Arnold

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 28.

Football

Jill Scott’s former England team-mates celebrated her I’m a Celebrity win.

Presenters Ant and Dec also shared their congratulations.

Trent Alexander-Arnold found the mark.

Peter Crouch saw an old friend.

Pic of the day?

Jurgen Klinsmann explained himself.

Thibaut Courtois insisted Belgium were together after a poor result.

Antoine Griezmann loved what he saw.

Cricket

England geared up for action in Pakistan.

Ben Stokes helped out.

Life’s a beach for Australia.

Darts

Glen Durrant hung up his darts.

Rob Cross was gracious in defeat.

Formula One

Williams remembered.

Yuki Tsunoda found the wheels to help him beat Max Verstappen.

Golf

Luke Donald and his team looked forward to the Hero Cup.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News