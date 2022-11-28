Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo offered ‘mammoth contract’ by Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo applauds the fans

Cristiano Ronaldo’s free agency may not last long, with reports the former Manchester United striker has already been offered a mammoth contract by a Saudi Arabian side. The Daily Star, via American broadcaster CBS Sports, says Al Nassr have offered the Portugal international a three-year deal worth a whopping £186million. It is believed the 37-year-old will wait until the World Cup is over before making any decision on his future.

Following Ronaldo’s exit, the Daily Mirror reports the Red Devils have targeted PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo as his ideal replacement. Any deal will not come cheap though, with the paper citing Voetbal International’s reporting that PSV will expect a minimum of £43m for his services.

Weston McKennie could be heading to the Premier League (Adam Davy/PA)

Elsewhere the Daily Express, also citing CBS, says Tottenham are weighing up a move for Juventus and USA midfielder Weston McKennie. McKennie was previously linked with Spurs several years ago, but his stellar form for the USA in the World Cup has reignited interest in the 24-year-old.

The Sun reports a host of Premier League clubs, including West Ham, Everton, Liverpool and Manchester United, are keeping a close eye on 18-year-old Chicago Fire winger Jhon Duran.

Declan Rice: El Nacional, via Fichajes, reports Bayern Munich have joined the race to sign the West Ham midfielder.

Declan Rice is interesting Bayern Munich (Mike Egerton/PA)