Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Marcus Rashford: Playing with idol Cristiano Ronaldo was unbelievable experience

UK & international sportsPublished:

Ronaldo left Manchester United after his contract was terminated.

Manchester United v Newcastle United – Premier League – Old Trafford
Manchester United v Newcastle United – Premier League – Old Trafford

Marcus Rashford hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as one of his “idols” after the experience of playing alongside him at Manchester United.

Ronaldo left Old Trafford last Tuesday after United issued a statement announcing they had reached a mutual agreement with the player to terminate his contract with immediate effect.

The development came a week after Ronaldo unsettled the club in an outspoken TV interview and means the Portugal captain is now free to negotiate with other clubs.

Portugal v Ghana – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group H – Stadium 974
Cristiano Ronaldo is currently at the World Cup with Portugal (Martin Rickett/PA)

The PA news agency understands there are no restrictions on who he can play for under the terms of his departure agreement with United, nor are there any ongoing obligations for the Old Trafford outfit.

Ronaldo’s relationship with the club had appeared to become strained during the early part of the season and problems were brought to a head during an interview with TV presenter and journalist Piers Morgan.

Rashford played alongside Ronaldo during the 37 year-old’s second stint at United, having signed for the club’s academy during the Portuguese’s first spell.

England Press Conference – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Al Wakrah Sports Club – Sunday November 27th
Marcus Rashford spoke about his former team-mate at an England press conference (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Listen, it’s been an unbelievable experience to play with him,” England forward Rashford said when asked about Ronaldo’s departure.

“He’s obviously one of my idols and someone I’ve always looked up to. So to have the opportunity to play with him is unbelievable and I’ll take that with me and it’s something that I can keep with me forever.

“So I wish him all the best. We obviously want to thank him for the things that he’s done for Manchester United and wish him all the best in the rest of his career.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News