Doddie Weir: The former Scotland forward’s life and career in pictures

Published:

Weir was highly regarded both as a rugby player and for his fundraising efforts for research into motor neurone disease.

Doddie Weir at a fundraising drive for his motor neurone disease foundation

Former Scotland forward Doddie Weir has died aged 52.

Here, the PA news agency takes a pictorial look back over his life, his career and his fund-raising work for research into motor neurone disease.

Bristol v Newcastle
Weir excelled early in his career at Newcastle (Barry Batchelor/PA)
Doddie Weir
Weir was a key line-out jumper for Scotland (David Cheskin/PA)
Doddie Weir, right, and Scotland team-mate Damian Cronin pose with a cockerel ahead of a Five Nations game against France
Weir, right, and Scotland team-mate Damian Cronin pose with a cockerel ahead of a Five Nations game against France (Chris Bacon/PA)
RUGBY Scotland v Spain2
Weir was a key tackler during his Scotland career (Chris Bacon/PA)
WC Rugby Scot v Spain/Weir
Weir wins a line-out ball against Spain (PA)
Investitures at Palace of Holyroodhouse
Weir received his OBE from Queen Elizabeth II (PA)
BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2019 – Live Show
Weir, right, receives the Helen Rollason Award from The Princess Royal at the 2019 BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards (PA)
Wales v Scotland – Autumn International – Principality Stadium
Weir and his family with the Doddie Weir Cup, which is awarded for games between Wales and Scotland (PA)
Doddie Weir’s tartan Scotland rugby shirt
Scotland wore a one-off kit with numbers in Weir’s tartan, in honour of his motor neurone disease foundation, for their recent game against New Zealand (PA)
Doddie Weir with Jamie Ritchie ahead of Scotland's game against New Zealand
Weir was a guest of honour at the game (Jane Barlow/PA)
Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge – Day One – Murrayfield to Melrose
Weir with Kevin Sinfield ahead of day one of the Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge from Murrayfield to Melrose (PA)
Doddie Weir at Murrayfield in his trademark tartan suit
Weir at Murrayfield in his trademark tartan suit (Funding Neuro handout/PA)
