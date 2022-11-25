Notification Settings

Maradona remembered and Rooney’s message to England – Friday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Diego Maradona died on November 25, 2020.

Diego Maradona with the trophy after the 1986 World Cup final (Carlo Fumagalli/AP/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 25.

Football

Gone but not forgotten.

Wayne Rooney wished England luck.

Jordan Henderson wants in on the goalscoring fun.

Andy Carroll was up for the big game.

Wales fans’ pre-match singalong impressed FIFA.

Richarlison enjoyed a fan’s artwork.

Thiago Silva celebrated Brazil’s win.

Trevoh Chalobah committed his future to Chelsea.

Even with Wales in action, their FA took time to address an important issue.

And they were not alone.

Golf

Justin Rose was looking forward to England’s clash with Iran.

As was Ian Poulter.

Basketball

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is backing the big boys at the World Cup.

