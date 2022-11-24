Jamie George and Mako Vunipola in overhauled England team for South Africa clash

Jamie George and Mako Vunipola

England have overhauled their front row for Saturday’s climax to the Autumn Nations Series against South Africa at Twickenham.

Prop Mako Vunipola and hooker Jamie George have replaced Ellis Genge and Luke Cowan-Dickie in anticipation of the Springboks’ forward-led assault.

Vunipola and George made significant contributions from the bench in the 25-25 draw with New Zealand and are present among four changes to the starting XV.

Mako Vunipola was a key man against New Zealand (Ben Whitley/PA)

Wing Tommy Freeman makes his first appearance since the July tour to Australia at the expense of Jack Nowell and Alex Coles comes in for Sam Simmonds at blindside flanker.

Eddie Jones has retained the half-back partnership of Jack van Poortvliet and Marcus Smith with Owen Farrell continuing at inside centre.

Manu Tuilagi wins his 50th cap having made his debut against Wales in 2011.

“This is our last game of the autumn and our chance to continue building on the improvements we have made throughout the matches,” Jones said.

“We have made steady progress from game to game, culminating in a pulsating draw against New Zealand.

“Now we have the chance to test ourselves against the might of the world champions.