Who could replace Harry Kane if the England captain is ruled out by injury?

Callum Wilson

England are sweating on the fitness of captain Harry Kane as they await the results of a scan on a potential foot injury.

The striker took a heavy blow during the 6-2 win over Iran on Monday as Gareth Southgate’s side started their World Cup campaign in emphatic style.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look a the viable options for Southgate should he be without his skipper for Friday’s clash with the United States.

Callum Wilson

Callum Wilson created an easy goal for Jack Grealish against Iran (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Newcastle striker would be the most like for like replacement for Kane as an out and out number nine.

Wilson replaced Kane against Iran, coming off the bench with 14 minutes to go and teeing up Jack Grealish for England’s sixth goal of the game.

The 30-year-old earned something of a surprise call-up having not been capped since 2019 but has been in a purple patch of goalscoring form for high-flying Newcastle.

A lack of international experience – Monday’s appearance was just his fifth cap and his first in a major tournament – could damage his prospects, however, and he has hit just one goal in that time.

Marcus Rashford

Rashford scored on his first England appearance in over a year (Martin Rickett/PA)

Having not played for England since missing his penalty in the Euro 2020 final shootout defeat to Italy, Rashford returned with a bang when he came off the bench against Iran.

The Manchester United forward needed just 25 seconds – and three touches – to find the back of the net and show that his return to form at club level could be translated to goals for England.

Southgate has suggested he sees Rashford as more of an option off the left but he has experience of operating as a main striker and has scored 13 goals in 47 senior caps.

His finishing may be the most concerning aspect of asking him to replace Kane but if England create the level of chances they did in their Group B opener, Rashford could deliver.

Phil Foden

Phil Foden (right) will be pushing to start against the United States (Abbie Parr/AP)

The Manchester City youngster is definitely the outside bet as an option to come into the side.

Foden has operated as a false nine for Manchester City in the past and previously said he “enjoys” a more central role in the side of the Premier League champions.

He was only named on the bench for the win against Iran with Bukayo Saka preferred out wide and it would take a shift in the team balance if Southgate opts to deploy Foden up front.