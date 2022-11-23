Notification Settings

GB Paralympian selected for astronaut programme – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Elsewhere, Japan’s historic win got former players talking and David Johnson was remembered.

John McFall won bronze in Beijing

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 23.

GB’s John McFall: Beijing bronze medallist in 2008, first ever Para Astronaut in 2022.

People enjoyed Japan’s World Cup win over Germany.

Earlier, Germany players made their feelings known.

Spain made their mark.

Pep Guardiola committed to Man City…

…and went for a ride.

Tributes were paid to former Liverpool and Everton striker David Johnson.

A birthday in England’s World Cup camp.

Players continued preparations in Qatar.

Alex Scott continued to speak up.

Hal Robson-Kanu was on media duty.

Daniel Ricciardo returned to Red Bull as reserve driver.

Lando Norris and former McLaren team-mate Ricciardo had earlier swapped helmets.

Jofra Archer got snapped up.

