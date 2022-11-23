Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Football rumours: Unclear future for Cristiano Ronaldo after Man Utd exit

UK & international sportsPublished:

United may have to pay £1.2m for each of Ronaldo’s goals at the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo looks disappointed
Cristiano Ronaldo looks disappointed

What the papers say

Manchester United have saved about £15.5million in wages by coming to a mutual agreement with Cristiano Ronaldo to end his contract before it runs out in the summer, according to The Times, as speculation mounts over where the star forward will end up.

The Sun cites CBS in a report which says Chelsea are ready to open talks over Ronaldo, but co-owner Todd Boehly and manager Graham Potter are apparently at odds over the venture. Boehly is drawn to the free transfer, while Potter is sceptical.

But a conflicting report in The Telegraph writes that Chelsea, along with Newcastle and Inter Milan, are distancing themselves from the Portugal international.

Portugal Training and Press Conference – Saturday November 19th
Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United have parted by mutual agreement (Martin Rickett/PA)

And the reported savings for Old Trafford found through the mutual agreement following the 37-year-old’s public criticism of the club may be offset by a cost of £1.2m for each of Ronaldo’s goals at the club, according to the Daily Mail.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Aurelien Tchouameni: 90Min reports the 22-year-old France international almost moved to Liverpool last summer but the midfielder was “intent” on moving to Real Madrid from Monaco.

Aurelien Tchouameni in action for France
Could France international Aurelien Tchouameni have joined Liverpool last summer? (Mike Egerton/PA)

Memphis Depay: The Mirror writes the 28-year-old Barcelona forward is unsure of his future at the club and has been linked to Manchester United in the summer.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News