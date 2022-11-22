Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ronaldo departs and Saudi Arabia shock the world – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Elsewhere, Beth Mead received awful injury news and Luke Donald named a Ryder Cup vice-captain.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 22.

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo moved on.

His departure granted Sheriff Tiraspol a place in pub quizzes for years to come.

Beth Mead’s injury prompted well wishes from Arsenal, England and beyond.

Wales reflected on their first World Cup outing in over half a century.

England and England fans were still celebrating.

Kieran Trippier enjoyed the support of his old school.

Sergio Aguero prepared to support Argentina.

Lionel Messi was on target for his fourth World Cup finals.

But then Saudi Arabia responded, much to Ian Wright’s surprise.

Wright enjoyed the match alongside fellow Arsenal great Kelly Smith.

Reaction poured in after the shock result.

Toby Alderweireld geared up for action with Belgium.

Aston Villa celebrated Matty Cash’s first major tournament outing.

Golf

Luke Donald welcomed a new vice-captain on board.

Motor racing

Testing time for Valtteri Bottas.

Rugby union

England turned the clock back to remember their greatest win.

Tennis

Roger Federer thanked Tokyo.

Gymnastics

An exciting morning for Max Whitlock.

Rowing

James Cracknell enjoyed the ride.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News