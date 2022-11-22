Laurie Evans parts ways with Perth Scorchers after positive anti-doping test

Laurie Evans announced his test for a positive substance on Monday (Adam Davy/PA)

Laurie Evans has had his contract terminated by Perth Scorchers by mutual consent for this season’s Big Bash League following his positive test for a banned substance.

Evans announced in a statement through the Professional Cricketers’ Association he was “shocked” by the results of a test taken in August, when he was with Manchester Originals at The Hundred.

While the T20 specialist averaged 40.11 with a strike-rate of 144.4 in his maiden season in the BBL with the Scorchers, the news has prompted the franchise side to sever ties with the 35-year-old.

Club Statement: The Perth Scorchers are disappointed to learn of Laurie Evans’ positive anti-doping test result relating to a sample provided in August 2022. Read more ? https://t.co/MnramVJliE pic.twitter.com/Gweas1VSxO — Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) November 22, 2022

“The club is disappointed to learn of Evans’ positive anti-doping test result relating to a sample provided in August 2022,” said a club statement.

“Evans was retained by the Scorchers in the gold round of the inaugural KFC BBL12 draft.

“Due to the circumstances, the Scorchers and Laurie and his management have decided to mutually terminate his contract for the 2022-23 KFC Big Bash League season.”

Surrey’s Evans has never played for England but has been on the fringes of selection in the past and featured in a 55-man training squad convened in 2021 during Covid regulations.

He wrote on Monday: “I was shocked to be told that an anti-doping sample I provided in August 2022 tested positive for trace amounts of a banned substance.

“I believe passionately in clean sport and I have never taken any banned substances. I do not know what caused the positive test, but my team and I are investigating how this could have happened and I am doing everything possible to find out.