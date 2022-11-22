Glazers start process that could see them sell Manchester United

Manchester United owners the Glazers are exploring strategic alternatives for the club, including a possible sale

Manchester United could be put up for sale by the Glazer family after a statement was issued saying the board were “exploring strategic alternatives”.

The Glazers bought United in 2005 in a £790million leveraged buyout, and had been unpopular with fans even before last year’s moves to join a breakaway European Super League.

A statement from the club said: “Manchester United plc announces today that the company’s board of directors is commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives for the club.

“The process is designed to enhance the club’s future growth, with the ultimate goal of positioning the club to capitalize on opportunities both on the pitch and commercially.