Tom Davies flies home from Everton’s Australia tour due to knee injury

Everton midfielder Tom Davies in a hoodie

Everton’s first trip to Australia in 12 years has already come at a cost with midfielder Tom Davies flying home for treatment on a knee problem and defender Yerry Mina sustaining another injury.

Davies was already on a flight back to Merseyside, having been injured in training, before the Toffees won the Sydney Super Cup with a 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Celtic after a goalless draw at the Accor Stadium.

However, in the game Mina – who has played just twice this campaign and only made his comeback from a season-long ankle injury in this month’s Carabao Cup exit to Bournemouth – came off at half-time with a hamstring problem which will require a scan to determine the severity.

Midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, one of 15 players considered part of the first-team set-up in the 22-man squad, was also replaced at the interval with a knock.

Manager Frank Lampard said in his post-match interview: “Yerry felt his hamstring a little bit, so we’re going to have to scan that one.

“Doucs (Doucoure) had a bang just above the knee, but we’re hopeful he may be OK for Wednesday (against Western Sydney Wanderers).”

On Davies an Everton statement said: “Midfielder Tom Davies has sustained a knee injury during a training session in Sydney and will leave Everton’s tour of Australia to be assessed in the UK.

“The midfielder will undergo a scan to discover the full extent of the injury before being treated by club medical staff at Finch Farm.”