The happiest man on the planet – Marc Skinner delighted with Man Utd late show

Manchester United celebrate

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner declared himself “the happiest man on the planet” after watching his side claim one of the biggest wins in their history against Arsenal.

Playing in front of more than 40,000 fans at the Emirates Stadium, United deservedly went in ahead at half-time through Ella Toone’s goal but saw the Gunners fight back, with Frida Maanum equalising and Laura Wienroither putting the hosts ahead.

Arsenal were chasing a 15th consecutive Women’s Super League victory but Millie Turner headed in Katie Zelem’s free-kick to draw United level in the 85th minute and Alessia Russo grabbed a stoppage-time winner.

Skinner told Sky Sports: “It was an amazing performance from us. I actually felt when we went 2-1 behind that we were going to come back.

“I asked them before the game to look at how we show personality in these bigger games and I’ve had that in an absolute abundance tonight. I’m the happiest man on the planet.

“We got the ruthless nature but we got the brains, the maturity and the growth in the team. Just believing you can get over the line is something hard to coach.

“We know we’ve got wonderful talent but you have to have experiences like tonight to be able to get past that and go on and be successful.”

Russo echoed Skinner’s thoughts, with United moving level on points at the top of the table alongside Arsenal and Chelsea.

Manchester United left it late (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“The whole second half was a bit of a whirlwind but we come to these games and we want to test ourselves against the top teams and, to come away with three points, we’re really happy,” said the England forward.

“There was a moment when we’d just conceded and we all came together as a group and it was quite an honest conversation.

“We knew we wanted to win it and we knew we could and it was just that extra bit of motivation.

“We know where we want to go as a team but we also know what it’s going to take and moments like tonight show that we can get there.”

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall, who saw his England forward Beth Mead pick up an injury, immediately set his sights on putting things right in the Champions League against Juventus on Thursday.

He said of Wienroither’s fine volley: “It was a great goal and great moment. Unfortunately now of course the overriding feeling is disappointment but we keep on going.