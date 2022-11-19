FIFA launches new captain’s armband on eve of World Cup

A Qatar 2022 sign

FIFA has launched a new captain’s armband on the eve of the World Cup, with a group of nations including England and Wales already intending to wear their own anti-discrimination version.

Captains of nine European nations, including England’s Harry Kane and Wales’ Gareth Bale, will wear the OneLove armbands in Qatar, a country which criminalises same-sex relationships.

A release from FIFA issued on Saturday morning confirmed it was partnering with the United Nations agencies to run social campaigns throughout the tournament, with a different campaign for each round.

FIFA has teamed up with @UNESCO, @WFP and @WHO to harness the power of football and spread positive messages globally, with each round of matches at the @FIFAWorldCup having a dedicated campaign to maximise reach and impact.#FootballUnitesTheWorld — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 19, 2022

The quarter-final theme will be “no discrimination”.

The Football Association and other members of the working group who are committed to wearing the OneLove banner were already due to meet on Saturday, and it is understood the group will seek clarity on this latest move from FIFA.