Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

FA ready to back Gianni Infantino re-election bid – on a number of conditions

UK & international sportsPublished:

Calendar concerns and human rights criteria for future tournaments are in the FA’s thinking.

Gianni Infantino
Gianni Infantino

The Football Association is understood to have indicated its support for Gianni Infantino’s re-election as FIFA president next year, but on a number of conditions.

In the short term, the FA is keeping pressure on FIFA to contribute to the establishment of a support centre and compensation scheme for migrant workers in Qatar.

Longer term, the PA news agency understands FA support for Infantino is conditional on no new threats being posed in the revised international calendar.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham spoke out against biennial World Cups
FA chief executive Mark Bullingham spoke out against biennial World Cups (Nick Potts/PA)

Earlier this year, FA chief executive Mark Bullingham stated the governing body’s opposition to the introduction of biennial World Cups in the men’s or women’s game, and any future moves could weaken the FA’s support for Infantino.

The FA also wants to see stricter human rights criteria applied to future bids, amid reports Saudi Arabia is interested in co-hosting the 2030 finals.

The FA, along with the three other British associations and Ireland’s, switched focus away from hosting those finals to concentrate on Euro 2028, identifying “many areas of uncertainty” in the FIFA bidding process.

Infantino is set to be reappointed by acclamation next year, with no other candidate standing against him.

The German FA announced earlier this week it would not support Infantino’s bid for re-election, citing FIFA’s handling of human rights issues in Qatar and its failure to take a stand on Iran.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News