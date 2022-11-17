Gary Neville sees no way back for Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

Gary Neville and Cristiano Ronaldo

Gary Neville believes Manchester United should cancel Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract in the next few days.

The Portugal forward said he felt “betrayed” by the club during a headline-grabbing interview on TalkTV and criticised head coach Erik ten Hag and senior figures at Old Trafford.

His former United team-mate Neville argued Ronaldo should leave United after he was left out of the squad against Chelsea last month following his refusal to come on as a substitute during the victory over Tottenham.

Neville told Sky Sports: “He wouldn’t have done this interview if he wanted a way back. He knew it would bring the headlines it has and be the end of his Manchester United career.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Gary Neville were United team-mates (Nick Potts/PA)

“I’m wondering what Man Utd are doing because the reality of it is they know they have to terminate Cristiano’s contract or they basically open up a precedent so any player can criticise them in the future.

“I agree with some of the things Cristiano has said, and many Man Utd fans will agree with many things Cristiano has said, but the reality is, if you’re an employee within a business and say those things, your employment has to terminate and Man Utd have to do that in the next few days.”

Neville believes United should also shoulder blame for the deterioration of the relationship, saying: “They could have come together a couple of weeks ago and navigated a pathway through what could have potentially been choppy seas to the shore but it’s not happened, they’ve both basically backed themselves into a corner.