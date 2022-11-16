World Cup preparations in Qatar continue – Wednesday’s sporting social

@GaryJCahill congratulations on an unbelievable career mate.It was a pleasure to play alongside you big man and share the dressing room with you. Great player & Great man Look at the size of those biceps, the Captains armband has is slightly bigger after I passed it on.??? pic.twitter.com/WIleQZPGqb

— John Terry (@JohnTerry26) November 16, 2022