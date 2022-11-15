Tom Curry would be an outstanding rugby league player – England defence coach

Tom Curry (pictured) is among the best players in the world - in either code - according to Anthony Seibold

Tom Curry has been identified as the player Anthony Seibold would most like to take to Manly Sea Eagles when he steps down as England’s defence coach.

Seibold will remain on Eddie Jones’ staff until the end of the Autumn Nations Series, at which point he returns to Australian rugby league to become head coach of Manly.

Of all the members of England’s squad, it is all-action openside Curry who Seibold believes would having the biggest impact in the rival code Down Under.

Tom Curry in action against Argentina at the start of the autumn (Ben Whitley/PA)

“It’s hard to pick! I’ve always said Tom Curry would be an outstanding rugby league player. I think he’s one of the world’s best rugby players in either code, full-stop,” Seibold said.

“I have great admiration for his toughness, work ethic and skill level. He’s an outstanding player and I’m looking forward to Tom showing that against the All Blacks on Saturday.”

Seibold is signing off his 13-month spell with England with two heavyweight assignments – the visit of New Zealand and South Africa to Twickenham.

He had planned to continue in the role until after next year’s World Cup but when Manly sacked Des Hasler last month and offered Seibold a three-year contract that would enable him to reunite with his family in his native Australia, it was too good an opportunity to turn down.

“It was a really difficult call. I’ve invested a lot of time in this group over the last 18 months and wanted to see it out until the World Cup,” he said.

Anthony Seibold (right) gives instruction to England captain Owen Farrell (left) (Steve Paston/PA)

“Initially, I had agreed to join Manly in 2024 but that was brought forward by 12 months due to the situation in the club.

“Sometimes in life you have to make decisions that are really difficult and this is one that I ultimately wanted to make, albeit with a lot of regret about missing the next 11 months through to the World Cup.

“It’s been a wonderful experience working for Eddie, he is an elite coach. He’s a master coach.

“Eddie was super supportive when I told him. I first met Eddie in 2016 and we have formed a really good relationship.

“One of the attributes of Eddie – and it’s probably in some ways misunderstood – is that he wants assistant coaches to go on and be head coaches. Look at Steve Borthwick and what he’s been able to do.