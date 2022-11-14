Looking ahead, and back, to the World Cup – Monday’s sporting social

To my family, my friends, my teammates and everyone who has been on this journey, thank you. I can't put into words how much your support means to me and how much of a joint effort it has been. This win is as much yours as it is mine. We did it, together. I'm so proud of you all. pic.twitter.com/BC2PnM5sf7

— George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) November 13, 2022