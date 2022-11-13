Kevin Sinfield completes day one of ultra marathon challenge

Kevin Sinfield finished the first day of his Ultra 7 in 7 challenge at Melrose rugby club on Sunday

Kevin Sinfield has completed day one of his Ultra 7 in 7 challenge in aid of Motor Neurone Disease after running 40 miles from Murrayfield to Melrose rugby club in the Scottish Borders.

Sinfield, 42, plans to run a similar distance for seven consecutive days en route to Old Trafford in Manchester in a bid to raise £777,777 for five MND charities.

The former Leeds Rhinos captain has been inspired by close friend and ex-team-mate Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with MND in late 2019, plus former Scotland rugby player Doddie Weir and ex-Bradford City skipper Stephen Darby, who also live with the disease.

Day 1️⃣ Done ✅ Incredible support up in Scotland ??????? The weather was as beautiful as the scenery https://t.co/R8XQfsPikn pic.twitter.com/b0FIZTNYID — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) November 13, 2022

By 4pm on Sunday afternoon, Sinfield had raised £246,181.85, according to his Give as you Live donation website.

Sinfield is scheduled to finish his Ultra 7 in 7 challenge next Saturday on the Old Trafford pitch at half-time during the men’s Rugby League World Cup final between Australia and Samoa.

On Monday (day two), Sinfield will run from Melrose to Otterburn Castle near Newcastle, with the following stages taking him to Middlesbrough, York, Leeds, Bradford and Manchester.

WATCH: The challenge begins.. Rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield is running 7 ultra marathons in 7 days raising funds and awareness for #MND pic.twitter.com/DhjWgXlKuM — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) November 13, 2022

His latest fundraising challenge will mainly benefit the MND Association and Leeds Hospitals Charity’s appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND in Leeds.

There will also be donations to MND Scotland, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation and the 4ED campaign, in support of former Gloucester and Leicester rugby player Ed Slater, who was recently diagnosed with the disease.