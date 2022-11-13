Ben Stokes fires England as they win T20 World Cup with victory over Pakistan

England’s Ben Stokes was the hero

Ben Stokes once again delivered in the fiercest of pressure situations as England were crowned T20 World Cup champions after a nail-biting five-wicket win over Pakistan.

On a bowler-friendly pitch, Stokes anchored a chase of 138 with an over to spare with 52 not out from 49 balls as England became the first men’s side to hold ODI and T20 World Cups simultaneously.

England’s 2019 50-over World Cup hero had moments of fortune en route to his first T20 half-century in front of an 80,462-crowd, overwhelmingly made up of spellbound and lively Pakistan fans.