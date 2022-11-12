Notification Settings

France smash Canada to claim bronze at women’s World Cup

UK & international sportsPublished:

They were in command from the beginning.

New Zealand Women’s Rugby World Cup

France claimed bronze at the women’s Rugby World Cup with a breezy victory over Canada in New Zealand that saw them keep their opponents entirely off the scoreboard.

The French team were indisputably in command from the beginning, keeping up on both attack and defence to deny the Canadians any redemption and winning 36-0.

The third place medallists ended with three tries in the first half and two in the second, interspersed with four conversions and a penalty kick.

Over the last 10 minutes Canada seemed to collapse with demoralisation, with the victors dominating more than 80% of the field.

Match leaders included Caroline Drouin with 11 points and Sophie De Goede with 18 tackles.

England and New Zealand will face off later today for first and second place.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

