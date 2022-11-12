England forward Beth Mead to miss Norway friendly for family reasons

England v Luxembourg – 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying – Group D – Stoke City Stadium

Beth Mead will miss England’s final fixture of 2022 against Norway on Tuesday due to family circumstances.

The Arsenal forward won her 50th Lionesses cap in the 4-0 win against Japan on Friday, providing two assists to tee up Rachel Daly and Chloe Kelly.

Ella Toone also got on the scoresheet, before Everton’s Jess Park came on as a substitute and scored just seconds into her England debut to help extend the Lionesses’ unbeaten run to 25 games.

? Beth Mead has withdrawn from the England squad due to family circumstances. Lucy Bronze will also leave camp and return to her club over the weekend as a precaution due to a minor injury. — Lionesses (@Lionesses) November 12, 2022

England announced Mead’s withdrawal on Saturday alongside Lucy Bronze, who will miss out as a precaution regarding a minor injury.

The defender had originally been ruled out of the Japan clash after testing positive for Covid, and Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman confirmed pre-match that Bronze had tested negative but would be returning to Barcelona.

The European champions will bring the curtain down on an historic year against Norway, and Wiegman will be hoping her side can provide a repeat performance from their dominant display against the same opponents this summer.

Up next for England is Norway, and their last meeting came in the summer European Championships where England won 8-0 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Lionesses thrashed Norway 8-0 in the group stages of Euro 2022, with Mead scoring a hat-trick alongside goals from Ellen White, Georgia Stanway, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo.