Lopetegui loves Led Zep and Enrique scoots in – Friday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Players prepared for Qatar but there was a slap in the face for Andy Murray.

Julen Lopetegui
Julen Lopetegui

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 11.

Football

A Whole Lotta Love from Wolves’ new boss for one of the club’s most famous fans.

That’s one way to get to the press conference!

Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford were ready for Qatar.

Steven Gerrard kept busy.

Aymeric Laporte made the Spain squad.

A great ending!

Cricket

Jos Buttler reflected.

Virat Kohli left Australia.

KP shared a story.

Bumble was on the coast.

Rugby union

Bright and early…

Tennis

Andy Murray had a shock.

Darts

Barney was on a journey.

UK & international sports

