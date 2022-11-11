Notification Settings

Football rumours: Arsenal readying January move for Samuel Chukwueze

UK & international sportsPublished:

Atletico Madrid and West Ham are also rumoured to be following Chukwueze closely.

Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze

What the papers say

Arsenal are believed to be gearing up for a move for Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze. The Sun says the 23-year-old is viewed as a perfect option to boost the Gunners’ attacking prowess, with a January move circled internally. They will likely have competition for Chukwueze however, with Atletico Madrid and West Ham also rumoured to be following him closely.

Southampton v Arsenal – Premier League – St Mary’s
Gunners boss Mikel Arteta (John Walton/PA)

Staying with Arsenal, the Daily Mirror reports Chukwueze is unlikely to be the club’s only January pursuit. Manager Mikel Arteta is believed to be desperate to bolster his ranks as soon as possible as the Gunners prepare to mount a charge at the Premier League title.

The Daily Star, via Sky Italia and Corriere dello Sport, says Roma boss Jose Mourinho will part ways with defender Rick Karsdorp in the upcoming transfer window.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Manchester City v Atletico Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Quarter Final – First Leg – Etihad Stadium
Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix (Mike Egerton/PA)

Joao Felix: Le Parisien, via Marca, says Paris St Germain are interested in the Atletico Madrid striker.

Hector Bellerin: Roma are focused on pursuing the Barcelona defender, according to Calciomercato.

