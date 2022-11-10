Sky and Channel 4 to share coverage of England’s T20 World Cup final

Alex Hales

England’s T20 World Cup final against Pakistan will be shown on free-to-air after Sky agreed to share coverage of the showpiece with Channel 4.

In an echo of the triumphant 2019 World Cup, Sky has opted to waive its status as exclusive rights holders by inviting in a terrestrial partner.

Triumphant skipper Jos Buttler had earlier welcomed the idea following a dominant 10-wicket semi-final win over India.

Over eight million domestic viewers witnessed the dramatic Lord’s triumph three years ago and hopes will be high for more bumper figures as England attempt to unite the two white-ball trophies for the first time.

England’s 2019 50-over World Cup win was simulcast by Sky and Channel 4 (Nick Potts/PA)

“I’d be immensely happy with that,” Buttler said after his side guaranteed their place at the MCG.

“That would be fantastic for the game in our country. As many eyes as we can get on that final would be great. That would be brilliant if that happens.

“It’s important that we always look for ways to grow our game and showcase cricket to the next generation especially. I would really welcome that if that was possible.”

Jonathan Licht, managing director of Sky Sports, said: “We know the importance of this game, so we are pleased to be able to share this great sporting moment with our whole nation thanks to our strong relationship with Channel 4. Whether you’re supporting England or Pakistan, this will be one to remember.”

Jos Buttler, left, wants the game to be seen by as many fans as possible (James Elsby/PA)

Ian Katz, chief content officer at Channel 4, championed the agreement, adding: “We are thrilled that Channel 4 and Sky have struck this deal to make another great national sporting moment available on free-to-air television to audiences across the UK.

“As the days draw in, some thrilling international cricket from the southern hemisphere should offer some welcome cheer.”

An 8am start time and a clash with Remembrance Sunday may make it hard to achieve similar numbers to the 2019 triumph on home soil but the simulcast will guarantee the occasion does not take place behind a paywall.