Ulster sign South Africa prop Steven Kitshoff on a three-year deal

South Africa's World Cup-winning prop Steven Kitshoff has signed for Ulster

Ulster have confirmed the signing of South African World Cup-winning prop Steven Kitshoff.

Kitshoff has agreed a three-year deal and he will join the United Rugby Championship province after next year’s World Cup in France.

The 30-year-old helped South Africa win the World Cup three years ago when they defeated England in the final.

Steven Kitshoff (right) was part of the South Africa team that beat England in the World Cup final three years ago (Andrew Matthews/PA Images).

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland said: “As one of the best players in his position in the game right now, he will bring a world-class edge to our front-row which will benefit our squad now, and in the development of our younger players as they come through the Ulster system.