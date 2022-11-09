Son’s joy and James’ devastation – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 9.
Football
Reece James was devastated.
Marcus Rashford’s mum picked up some bargains.
Beth Mead celebrated another award.
Antonio Conte marked his daughter’s birthday.
Son Heung-min cannot wait to represent South Korea at the World Cup.
Jack Grealish made a fan’s day.
Cricket
Adam Gilchrist hailed the Fox Sports’ team for its ‘Remembering Shane Warne’ coverage.
Azeem Rafiq revealed his upcoming book.
Rugby Union
Ulster tried to upstage their URC rivals as they announced the signing of Steven Kitshoff.
Rugby League
Paul Sculthorpe remembered Steve Prescott, nine years on from his death.
Boxing
Galal Yafai… ouch.
Snooker
Jimmy White got the job done.
Swimming
Adam Peaty was honoured.
Athletics
Dina Asher-Smith posed.
MMA
Conor McGregor grappled.