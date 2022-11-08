Notification Settings

Rio Ferdinand honoured and Eddie Howe celebrates – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Sergio Perez unveiled a Marvel-lous new helmet.

The Prince of Wales and Rio Ferdinand

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 8.

Football

Rio Ferdinand was honoured.

A year to remember for Eddie Howe.

Antony is heading for Qatar.

Charlie Austin was not happy.

John Terry praised Chelsea Under-21s.

Cricket

Virat Kohli was enjoying the process.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton became an honorary citizen of Brazil.

Mick Schumacher was in the gym.

Tennis

Coco Gauff drummed up support.

Tasty treat for Petra.

UK & international sports

