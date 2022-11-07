Notification Settings

The sporting weekend in pictures

UK & international sportsPublished:

Jessica Gadirova claimed an historic floor gold medal for Great Britain.

Jessica Gadirova celebrates world gymnastics gold on the floor with her sister Jennifer

Arsenal remain top of the Premier League table after a hard-fought victory over Chelsea, while champions Manchester City needed a last-minute penalty from substitute Erling Haaland to see off Fulham.

Rugby union’s autumn internationals saw England lose to Argentina at Twickenham, Ireland beat world champions South Africa and New Zealand thrash Wales, while England’s cricketers reached the semi-finals of the men’s T20 World Cup with a nervy victory over Sri Lanka.

Jessica Gadirova claimed an historic floor gold medal for Great Britain on the final day of the World Gymnastics Championship in Liverpool.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s action.

Arsenal
Arsenal’s William Saliba and Chelsea’s Jorginho (right) react after Arsenal’s Gabriel scores in the 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge (John Walton/PA)
Erling Haaland
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (left) celebrates scoring the winning penalty against Fulham (Nick Potts/PA)
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates after his side’s 2-1 win at Tottenham (Adam Davy/PA)
Newcastle
Newcastle fans celebrate their side’s first goal, scored by Miguel Almiron (not pictured) during the 4-1 win at Southampton (Steven Paston/PA)
Maro Itoje
England’s Maro Itoje (centre) holds off Argentina’s Thomas Gallo (left) and Julian Montoya at Twickenham (David Davies/PA)
Mack Hansen
Ireland’s Mack Hansen tackles South Africa’s Kurt-Lee Arendse during the Autumn Nations Series match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
Aaron Smith
New Zealand’s Aaron Smith scores his side’s fourth try of the game at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff (David Davies/PA)
Ben Stokes
England’s Ben Stokes during the T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground (Dan Himbrechts/PA)
Tommy Makinson
England’s Tommy Makinson scores one of his five tries during the Rugby League World Cup quarter final against Papa New Guinea (Tim Goode/PA)
Jessica Gadirova
Jessica Gadirova’s winning performance on the floor during day nine of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Holger Rune
Denmark’s Holger Rune celebrates beating Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in the Paris Masters final (Thibault Camus/AP)
