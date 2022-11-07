The sporting weekend in pictures

Jessica Gadirova celebrates world gymnastics gold on the floor with her sister Jennifer

Arsenal remain top of the Premier League table after a hard-fought victory over Chelsea, while champions Manchester City needed a last-minute penalty from substitute Erling Haaland to see off Fulham.

Rugby union’s autumn internationals saw England lose to Argentina at Twickenham, Ireland beat world champions South Africa and New Zealand thrash Wales, while England’s cricketers reached the semi-finals of the men’s T20 World Cup with a nervy victory over Sri Lanka.

Jessica Gadirova claimed an historic floor gold medal for Great Britain on the final day of the World Gymnastics Championship in Liverpool.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s action.

Arsenal’s William Saliba and Chelsea’s Jorginho (right) react after Arsenal’s Gabriel scores in the 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge (John Walton/PA)

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (left) celebrates scoring the winning penalty against Fulham (Nick Potts/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates after his side’s 2-1 win at Tottenham (Adam Davy/PA)

Newcastle fans celebrate their side’s first goal, scored by Miguel Almiron (not pictured) during the 4-1 win at Southampton (Steven Paston/PA)

England’s Maro Itoje (centre) holds off Argentina’s Thomas Gallo (left) and Julian Montoya at Twickenham (David Davies/PA)

Ireland’s Mack Hansen tackles South Africa’s Kurt-Lee Arendse during the Autumn Nations Series match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

New Zealand’s Aaron Smith scores his side’s fourth try of the game at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff (David Davies/PA)

England’s Ben Stokes during the T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground (Dan Himbrechts/PA)

England’s Tommy Makinson scores one of his five tries during the Rugby League World Cup quarter final against Papa New Guinea (Tim Goode/PA)

Jessica Gadirova’s winning performance on the floor during day nine of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)