Scott Down Under, Taylor retires and Barnes’ birthday – Monday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Jill Scott made her mark on I’m a Celebrity.

Jill Scott (left), Neil Taylor (centre) and John Barnes
Jill Scott (left), Neil Taylor (centre) and John Barnes

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 7.

Football

Wales’ official World Cup song – a reworked version of Dafydd Iwan anthem ‘Yma o Hyd’ – got its first airing…

…while former Wales favourite Neil Taylor, who played in every match of the country’s run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals, announced his retirement.

Rio Ferdinand turned 44.

And shares his big day with former United team-mate David De Gea.

John Barnes entered his 60th year.

Liverpool turned the clock back.

Cricket

Sam Curran was ready for the semi-finals.

Formula One

Mercedes lit up the Las Vegas launch party.

Valtteri Bottas took in the falls.

