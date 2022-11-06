Holger Rune shocks Novak Djokovic to win Paris Masters title

Holger Rune reacts after beating Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic missed out on a seventh Paris Masters title following a shock defeat to unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune in Sunday’s final.

Djokovic, the 21-time Grand Slam winner, appeared on course for glory after racing to the opening set in just 36 minutes.

But Rune immediately bounced back by breaking the Serbian, 35, early on in the second to take the showpiece to a decider.

The 19-year-old then recovered from an early break in the third set before breaking Djokovic’s serve in the 11th game and fending off six break points, to take his maiden Masters title 3-6 6-3 7-5 in two hours and 32 minutes.

Rune, who remarkably survived three match points in his opening match, becomes the youngest Paris Masters champion since Boris Becker, then aged 18, triumphed in 1986.

Rune’s victory also ensures he will be the first Danish player ranked in the top 10 in almost half-a-century.

“I want to say congratulations to you and your team and your family,” said Djokovic. “You absolutely deserve this victory. What an amazing week you have had.

“I am not happy that you beat me, but on the other hand I am happy for you because I like your personality and you are a very dedicated guy who loves tennis and is putting in a lot of hours of hard work.