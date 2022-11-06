Antonio Conte confident Son Heung-min will be fit for World Cup

Tottenham Hotspur v Sporting Lisbon – UEFA Champions League – Group D – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has eased fears surrounding Son Heung-min by expressing his confidence that the South Korea star will be fit to feature at the World Cup.

The Spurs attacker sustained a fracture around his left eye on Tuesday during their 2-1 win at Marseille following a collision with Chancel Mbemba.

It has left Son in a race against time to be available for the tournament in Qatar, which gets under way on November 20.

The 30-year-old had surgery on Friday and therefore missed Tottenham’s 2-1 defeat to Liverpool.

He is also expected to sit out next week’s matches against Nottingham Forest and Leeds but his club manager provided a positive update with South Korea set to begin their World Cup with a Group H fixture with Uruguay on November 24.

“Now, he is at home,” Conte said of Son.

“I sent him a message yesterday after the surgery and Sonny was really, really disappointed for this situation but I hope for him he will recover very well and play in the World Cup.

“I was a player and I know the importance of playing in the World Cup.

“Tonight he was the first person to play this game, for sure he missed us. I am confident, confident that he can come back quickly and play the World Cup for South Korea.”