Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Girona end long wait for win while Udinese climb ahead of Juventus

UK & international sportsPublished:

Borussia Monchengladbach tasted victory in the Bundesliga.

Girona’s head coach Michel signals on the touchline (Jose Breton/PA).
Girona’s head coach Michel signals on the touchline (Jose Breton/PA).

Girona registered their first win in eight LaLiga games as they beat Athletic Bilbao 2-1 at the Estadi Motilivi.

David Lopez put the hosts in front with a 67th-minute header and Ivan Martin then doubled the lead eight minutes later.

Martin’s fellow substitute Gorka Guruzeta pulled a goal back three minutes after that, but Girona held on for a win that sees Michel’s men rise five places up to 12th, three points clear of the relegation zone. Ernesto Valverde’s Bilbao remain sixth in the table.

In Serie A, Udinese leapfrogged Juventus into seventh after a 1-1 draw at home with Lecce.

Beto equalised in the 68th minute to cancel out Lorenzo Colombo’s first-half opener for the visitors.

In the Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach defeated Stuttgart 3-1 at home.

The home side went 2-0 up in 25 minutes through Jonas Hofmann and Marcus Thuram, Tiago Tomas reduced the deficit in the 35th minute, and Patrick Herrmann then added Monchengladbach’s third in stoppage time.

In Ligue 1, Gaetan Perrin’s late goal earned Auxerre a 1-1 draw at Troyes, who had gone in front via Rony Lopes just prior to the half-hour mark.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News