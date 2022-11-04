FA appeals against Jurgen Klopp fine for Manchester City red card

Jurgen Klopp confronts the assistant referee during Liverpool's win over Manchester City

The Football Association has appealed against the decision by an independent regulatory commission to fine Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for confronting a match official.

The German escaped a touchline ban and was instead fined £30,000 by an independent commission last week following his sending-off during the Reds’ match against Manchester City at Anfield earlier in October.

Klopp confronted referee Anthony Taylor and his assistant after the referee had failed to give a foul for a challenge on Mohamed Salah by Bernardo Silva and later admitted he “lost it”.