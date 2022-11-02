Iga Swiatek advances at WTA Finals while Coco Gauff loses in upset

WTA Finals Tennis

World number one Iga Swiatek defeated Daria Kasatkina in straight sets at the WTA Finals group stage, while Coco Gauff lost to Caroline Garcia in a similarly swift match.

Swiatek extended a winning streak against opponents in the top 10 to 13 in her fifth meeting with Kasatkina during their professional careers, with Swiatek winning her fourth of them 6-2 6-3.

The Polish star defeated her Russian opponent with ease, saving all three break points and continuing to excel in a season that has seen her rise to the top of the game.

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff was defeated by Caroline Garcia 6-4 6-3.

France’s Garcia, world number six, lined up a match against Swiatek with the win against better-ranked Gauff.