Brighton to sign Facundo Buonanotte in January

Brighton have reached an agreement to sign attacking midfielder Facundo Buonanotte from Club Atletico Rosario Central in January.

The 17-year-old will become Brighton’s first signing under new boss Roberto De Zerbi once the transfer window opens again, subject to a work permit and all regulatory approvals.

The Argentine only made his senior professional debut in February and received his first call-up to his country’s under-20 side three months later.

Brighton technical director David Weir said: “Facundo is a player we have been aware of for some time, and we have been watching for a while.