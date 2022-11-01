Hannah Hampton bids to rectify ‘medical issue’ after Lionesses omission

Hannah Hampton during an England training session (Bradley Collyer/PA).

Hannah Hampton has said she has been “suffering with an ongoing medical issue for a while” and will have a “small procedure” this week after the goalkeeper was once again not named in the England squad.

Hampton, a member of the squad for the Lionesses’ triumphant Euros campaign during the summer, has not featured in any of the three selected by boss Sarina Wiegman since the tournament, and last played for her club Aston Villa in September.

After being left out of the 25-player England party announced on Tuesday for this month’s friendlies against Japan and Norway, a post from Hampton on social media read: “I just wanted to give you all an update on my season so far.

“I’ve been suffering with an ongoing medical issue for a while and it’s time to finally address it properly this week with a small procedure.

“I’ll be out for a few weeks now as I recover with the support of everyone at the club, but will be watching the girls and cheering them on. My priority now is to return to fitness, get back on the pitch and give my all for the team. UTV!”

On Monday it had been reported that Hampton had been dropped by Wiegman because of her behaviour and attitude at England camps.

Prior to Hampton’s social media post, Wiegman had told a press conference on Tuesday when asked why the 21-year had not been present: “It’s the same reason as I said in September, nothing changed. She still has to do something personal that I really would not like to comment on.”

Wiegman added: “The door is always open. When players perform and they perform consistently in club, then they have a chance to make the squad.

“I haven’t spoken to her myself. We have made a plan and now she is at the club, she’s taking care of that, we are supporting and that’s where we are at right now.”

England are heading to Murcia, Spain, for their final fixtures of 2022, taking on Japan on November 11 and Norway four days later.

Manchester United defender Maya Le Tissier and Brighton forward Katie Robinson, both 20, have received their first senior call-ups, while United striker Alessia Russo is back after missing the 2-1 win over the United States and 0-0 draw against Czech Republic in October through injury.

Jordan Nobbs and Niamh Charles return to the fold as well, and Fran Kirby is included after missing four of Chelsea’s last five games due to illness, with Wiegman saying: “She’s being assessed right now and then hopefully she’ll progress this week and she’s ready to come in for camp.”

Skipper Leah Williamson remains absent due to her foot issue.

Demi Stokes, Jess Carter and Jess Park drop out, and there is still no place for former captain Steph Houghton, who missed the Euros after undergoing Achilles surgery in February.

Wiegman was asked if there was any hope of Houghton – who has played three times for Manchester City in the WSL this season – going to next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, and she said: “I had a conversation with her. I think now she’s not ready to compete or be ready for us in the squad. She really needs minutes too, to show and get consistency.

“We’ll see. I can’t look in the future. I think at the moment it’s really hard, with having the team now, the players she’s competing with, and also now we have young players coming in who are doing really well too, but that’s at this moment the situation for her.”